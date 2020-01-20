The Golden Knights have gone 11-9-4 away from home. Vegas has scored 30 power-play goals, converting on 21.6% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 8, Boston won 4-3. Brad Marchand scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 70 points, scoring 37 goals and adding 33 assists. Jake DeBrusk has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Max Pacioretty has recorded 47 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Bruins: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: David Krejci: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: out (lower body), William Karlsson: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.