NOTES: Beauvillier has scored a goal in three straight playoff games and extended his point streak to five games. ... Boston F Craig Smith went out with a lower body injury and did not return to the bench for the third period. Cassidy said Smith would be evaluated Sunday. ... Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk hobbled to the bench after being leveled by Leo Komarov in the corner in the second period. Grzelcyk was slow to get up and skated off during the next line change, but he returned shortly after.