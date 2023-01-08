Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night.
Marchand’s goal came just one minute into the game as the forward skated through three Sharks defenders en route to a highlight-reel backhand goal. Marchand extended his point streak to five games.
Sharks defensemen Matt Benning, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and forward Alexander Barabanov extended their point streak to four games, with all three players getting an assist tonight.
3RD ALL-TIME:
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron passed Phil Esposito for third all-time in points by a Bruins player with an assist on Marchand’s goal. Bergeron has 1,014 career points after he added a second assist on Pastrnak’s second goal.
UP NEXT
Bruins: At Anaheim on Sunday night.
Sharks: At Arizona on Tuesday night.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports