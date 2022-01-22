NOTES: Grzelcyk left after getting checked into the board by Dubois in the first period but returned at the beginning of the second. Grzelcyk went to ice in pain as play continued and was slumped over when he skated to the bench. … Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly remains in COVID-19 protocol. … It was Boston’s sixth of a seven-game homestand. “It’s nice to be able to have your routine at home, but you have to take advantage of it,” Coyle said. … The Jets activated Wheeler from long-term injured reserve before the game and placed forward Nikolaj Ehlers on long-term reserve … Winnipeg outshot Boston 11-4 in the first but Boston got the initial nine on goal in the second.