Patrick Laine scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Jets 4-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Former Winnipeg forward Patrik Laine scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau had three assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Jets 4-1 on Friday night.
Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored to help Columbus snap a three-game skid.
Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves for the Blue Jackets.
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a power-play goal for the Jets. David Rittich stopped 22 shots.
UP NEXT
Blue Jackets: Host Detroit on Sunday night.
Jets: Host Anaheim on Sunday.
