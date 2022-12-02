The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Patrick Laine scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Jets 4-1

December 2, 2022 at 11:21 p.m. EST
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets’ Saku Maenalanen (8) as Erik Gudbranson (44) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets’ Saku Maenalanen (8) as Erik Gudbranson (44) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Former Winnipeg forward Patrik Laine scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau had three assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Jets 4-1 on Friday night.

Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. He played his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021.

Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored to help Columbus snap a three-game skid.

Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a power-play goal for the Jets. David Rittich stopped 22 shots.

