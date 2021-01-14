Mark Schiefele and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots.
Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary. Markstrom made 30 saves in his Calgary debut after signing a six-year, $36 million deal in free agency.
UP NEXT
Flames: Host Vancouver on Saturday and Monday nights.
Jets: At Toronto on Monday night.
