Pavelski hat trick powers Dallas to 5-3 win over Montreal

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONTREAL — Joe Pavelski finished with a hat trick and an assist, leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Jason Robertson added a goal and assist and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas. Jamie Benn and Roope Hinz each had two assists as the Stars dealt the Canadiens their first home loss of the season.

Arber Xhekaj scored his first NHL goal and assisted Mike Hoffman score for Montreal.

Jake Oettinger made 29 saves on 31 shots and kept his perfect 4-0-0 record to start the season. Montreal’s Jake Allen allowed five goals and made 25 saves.

The Stars jumped out early as Benn sent the puck into the crease for Pavelski, who used his backhand to beat Allen over the shoulder.

Montreal tied the score on the rush when Hoffman grabbed the rebound from Jake Evans’ shot and tapped in the equalizer.

Advertisement

Pavelski added his second of the game 18 seconds into the second period. Hinz found the center in the high slot and he scored on a one-timer.

The Stars took a two-goal advantage on the power play when Robertson and Benn connected on a give-and-go.

Xhekaj, an undrafted rookie, beat Oettinger with a shot from the point to cut Montreal’s deficit to a goal.

Montreal’s hopes were short-lived as Lindell beat Allen between the pads to give Dallas another two-goal lead with 17 seconds remaining in the second period.

Pavelski completed his hat trick on a breakaway. The veteran was caught by Montreal’s defense but still found a way to beat Allen. A lone cap was thrown onto the ice by Stars fans at the game.

PAVELSKI LOVES MONTREAL

Pavelski recorded his eighth multi-point game against Montreal. With Saturday’s four-point effort, Pavelski surpassed the point-per-game mark against the Canadiens with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games.

Pavelski became the NHL’s 81st all-time scorer and is now three goals away from Canadiens legend Yvan Cournoyer.

UP NEXT

Dallas: At Ottawa on Monday in the third of a four-game trip.

Montreal: Hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article