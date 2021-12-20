NOTES: Because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, this was the only NHL game played of five scheduled for Monday. ... Lindell’s goal was his first since April 17, a 51-game drought. It was the Stars’ third short-handed goal of the season and the first against Minnesota. Dallas is one of just four teams that haven’t allowed a short-handed score. Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek left the game because of an upper-body injury. “We won’t know how bad it is until we evaluate the next couple days,” Evason said. ... Brothers Jamie Benn (Stars) and Jordie Benn (Wild) played against each other for the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, when Jordie played for Vancouver. ... Dallas C Tanner Kero (concussion protocol) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday, when he was crashed into the boards against Chicago.