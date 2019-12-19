Defensemen Ryan Murray (upper body) and Markus Nutivaara (upper body) also have gone out with injuries this week.
Forwards Sonny Milano (concussion), Josh Anderson (shoulder) and rookie Emil Bemstrom (ribs) also are on the shelf for the Blue Jackets, who are seventh place in the Metropolitan Division despite winning back-to-back games this week.
They return to action Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings.
