Penguins activate defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Tuesday night against Florida.
It’s been a difficult season for Letang, who signed a six-year contract extension with the Penguins over the summer and has two goals and 14 assists in 29 games. Letang missed two weeks in November and December after suffering a stroke for the second time in eight years.
Pittsburgh is hoping his return can provide a boost. The Penguins, who have reached the playoffs 16 straight seasons — the longest active postseason streak in major North American team sports — entered Tuesday in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Also Tuesday, the Penguins placed defenseman Jan Rutta on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and put forward Kasperi Kapanen on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
