PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad will be out indefinitely with injuries.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that Malkin’s lower-body injury will require a longer recovery than Bjugstad’s, but he added it is not season-threatening.

Both centers were injured during a 7-2 victory over Columbus on Saturday. Malkin collided with teammate Kris Letang in the second period before limping down the runway. Bjugstad exited in the third with an undisclosed injury.