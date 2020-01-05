The Panthers are 14-12-3 in conference matchups. Florida ranks third in the NHL recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Florida won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rust leads the Penguins with a plus-20 in 27 games played this season. Evgeni Malkin has recorded three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 17 goals and has recorded 56 points. Noel Acciari has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Justin Schultz: out (lower body).

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

