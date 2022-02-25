Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh’s third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwedel.
Pittsburgh recalled P.O. Joseph from its American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to provide depth ahead of a visit by the New York Rangers on Saturday. Joseph has appeared in four games this season for the Penguins and has not registered a point.
