Penguins name Pryor assistant GM, Saucier operations analyst

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins promoted Chris Pryor to assistant general manager on Tuesday, one of several front-office moves made by general manager Ron Hextall.

The 61-year-old Pryor spent last season as Pittsburgh’s director of player personnel, which included overseeing the team’s scouting efforts in North America and Europe. Pryor will assist Hextall in hockey operations while still keeping his hand in the team’s personnel decisions.