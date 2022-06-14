Penguins name Pryor assistant GM, Saucier operations analyst

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins promoted Chris Pryor to assistant general manager on Tuesday, one of several front-office moves made by general manager Ron Hextall.
The Penguins also named Andy Saucier hockey operations analyst/pro personnel. The role, which was created exclusively for Saucier, makes him a liaison between the club’s coaching staff and analytics department.
The 35-year-old also will be involved in scouting while keeping his duties as Pittsburgh’s in-game video coordinator. Saucier has helped coach Mike Sullivan determine when to challenge a goal by an opponent.
Hextall also promoted Erik Heasley to general manager of the franchise’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
