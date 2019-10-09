Pittsburgh forward Patric Hornqvist sat out practice on Wednesday. Hornqvist left a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday night after getting hit by a shot off the stick of teammate Kris Letang.
The Penguins recalled forward Adam Johnson from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. Pittsburgh wraps up a season-opening four-game homestand on Thursday night against Anaheim.
