Penguins prospect Sam Poulin taking leave of absence

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Sam Poulin is taking a leave of absence from the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Hextall said Poulin will return home to Quebec and continue to work out on his own.
Poulin made his NHL debut in October and had one assist in three games before heading back to the AHL. Poulin had four goals in 13 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at the time of his decision.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports