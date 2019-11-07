Pittsburgh erased a three-goal deficit in the third period and ended a three-game skid. Jared McCann had a goal and two assists, Evgeni Malkin also scored, and Matt Murray made 20 saves.

Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech scored for New York. Varlamov made 35 saves.

AD

CAPITALS 5, PANTHERS 4, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. — Tom Wilson scored twice, the second 17 seconds into overtime to lift Washington past Florida for its fifth consecutive victory.

AD

Alex Ovechkin also scored twice and added an assist, John Carlson had a goal and Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots. The Capitals have won nine of 10 and are 8-1-1 on the road this season.

Aleksander Barkov. Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly and Frank Vatrano scored for Florida.

FLYERS 3, CANADIENS 2, OT

PHILADELPHIA — Sean Couturier flipped a shot from the slot that trickled past a surprised Carey Price just 55 seconds into overtime to lift Philadelphia past Montreal.

Phil Myers and James van Riemsdyk also scored, and Carter Hart stopped 22 shots.

AD

Ben Chiarot and Shea Weber scored for Montreal. Price made 40 saves and was the first star of the game in a losing effort.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, OT

TORONTO — John Tavares scored at 2:33 of overtime to push Toronto past Vegas.

Playing his second game after missing seven with a broken finger, Tavares took a pass from Mitch Marner on a 2-on-1 and scored his fourth goal of the season, beating goalie Malcolm Subban with a high shot.

AD

Auston Matthews also scored and Frederik Andersen made 37 saves to help Toronto win its third straight game. Max Pacioretty scored for Vegas. Subban made 35 saves in his first NHL start in his hometown.

SENATORS 3, KINGS 2, OT

AD

OTTAWA, Ontario — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 3:12 into overtime in Ottawa’s victory over Los Angeles.

After Tyler Toffoli tied it for Los Angeles with 8 seconds left in regulation, Pageau scored off his own rebound for his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov also scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson made 30 saves. Dustin Brown also scored for the Kings, and Jack Campbell made 25 saves.

RANGERS 4, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist and Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 45 saves in New York’s victory over Carolina.

AD

Artemi Panarin, Brendan Lemieux and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers. Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina. The Hurricanes had a 47-18 shots advantage, including 22-6 in the first period.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD