“Jared is a good offensive player who can play center or wing,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “We saw improvement in his play this year and feel that there is more upside to his game.”
The Penguins acquired McCann from Florida on Feb. 1, 2019 and he has played primarily on the third line during his time with the team.
