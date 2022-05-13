Penguins' Sidney Crosby ruled out of Game 6 against Rangers

Placeholder while article actions load

Crosby departed after a high hit from New York’s Jacob Trouba in Game 5 on Wednesday and did not return. The team has said only that Crosby, who has a history of concussions, has an upper-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan ruled out Crosby following the team’s morning skate. Sullivan said Crosby was on the ice earlier with skating and skills development coach Ty Hennes.

The Penguins have played only two playoff games without Crosby since he entered the NHL. They’re 2-0 in those games, with Evgeni Malkin recording three assists.

With Crosby out, Drew O’Connor is expected to slide into the lineup. Evan Rodrigues skated in Crosby’s old spot between Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen on Friday morning.

With nine points, Crosby leads all scorers in the series and is tied for fourth in the playoffs. Missing Crosby for more than half the game, the Penguins lost at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday with the chance to eliminate the Rangers and move on to the second round.