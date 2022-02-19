But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his five assists in a career-high 47 games so far. Pittsburgh is tied with Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division.
“Chad exemplifies what it means to be a teammate,” Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said. “His work ethic and positive attitude never waver and we are happy he will be a part of our team for the next couple of years.”
___
