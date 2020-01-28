“In just over a year, Marcus has had a significant impact on our defensive group,” Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “He is young, reliable and smart, which is important in today’s game. Marcus is part of our young core and it was important to get him signed long-term.”

AD

AD

Pettersson is also durable. Last season he became the 11th player since 1994 to appear in 84 games, an achievement he reached due to the timing of the trade that brought him to the Penguins. He has not missed a game yet this season for Pittsburgh.

The Penguins, who currently are in second place in the Metropolitan Division behind Washington, return to play on Friday night against Philadelphia.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports