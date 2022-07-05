Penguins sign goalie Casey DeSmith to a 2-year extension

Placeholder while article actions load

The signing gives the Penguins a dependable option behind All-Star Tristan Jarry. The 30-year-old DeSmith played in 26 games for Pittsburgh in 2021-22, going 11-6-5 with a 2.79 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. His three shutouts tied a career high set in 2018-19. He set a franchise record for saves made in a shutout on April 21 when he stopped 52 shots by the Boston Bruins.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are sticking with Casey DeSmith, signing the team’s No. 2 goaltender to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday that carries an average annual value of $1.8 million.

DeSmith entered the playoffs as Pittsburgh’s top goaltender with Jarry sidelined by injury but he exited in the second overtime of Game 1 of the Penguins’ first-round series with the New York Rangers with a core muscle injury. He underwent surgery in early May to repair the injury and is expected to be ready when training camp opens in September.