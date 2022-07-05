Penguins sign goalie Casey DeSmith to a 2-year extension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are sticking with Casey DeSmith, signing the team’s No. 2 goaltender to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday that carries an average annual value of $1.8 million.
DeSmith entered the playoffs as Pittsburgh’s top goaltender with Jarry sidelined by injury but he exited in the second overtime of Game 1 of the Penguins’ first-round series with the New York Rangers with a core muscle injury. He underwent surgery in early May to repair the injury and is expected to be ready when training camp opens in September.
The signing gives DeSmith a pay bump over the $1.25 million he made during the deal that was set to expire next week. DeSmith has been steady if not spectacular since making his NHL debut in 2017. He has a career 42-28-11 record with a 2.67 goals against and a .915 save percentage.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports