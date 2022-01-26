Carter is one of seven active players with 400 career goals. He has 12 goals and 14 assists in 36 games this season for the Penguins, who have won 17 of 19 to move into second place in the heated Metropolitan Division at the season’s midway point.
The two-time All-Star indicated recently he planned to play through the end of his old deal, which expired at the end of this season.
The Penguins play Thursday night against Seattle.
