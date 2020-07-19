On Sunday, assistant coach Mark Recchi sidestepped a question about Crosby’s status.
“You’re trying the wrong guy,” Recchi said. “I think you know the league’s stance right now. Sorry about that.”
Crosby, playing alongside Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary, scored a goal for the black team during a 7-0 romp over the white team.
The Penguins are about two weeks out from facing Montreal in the qualifying round of the 24-team NHL postseason. Pittsburgh will be in the Toronto pod when play resumes.
