Vegas went 43-32-7 overall a season ago while going 19-20-2 on the road. The Golden Knights scored 246 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and 11 shorthanded.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Penguins Injuries: Jared McCann: day to day (lower-body).
Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.
