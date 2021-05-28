Jarry allowed at least four goals in four of the six games and was badly outplayed by New York rookie Ilya Sorokin, who was in net for all four Islander victories. The nadir for Jarry came in Game 5, when an ill-advised outlet pass went right to the stick of Islander forward Josh Bailey, who raced in for the double-overtime game-winner. Game 6 wasn’t much better, as the Islanders scored three times in a 2:59-span of the second period to turn a one-goal deficit into a two-goal lead.