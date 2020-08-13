The Blues are 29-11-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis has scored 49 power-play goals, converting on 24.3% of chances.
The Canucks are 20-14-4 in Western Conference play. Vancouver ranks second in the Western Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has 61 total points for the Blues, 12 goals and 49 assists. Colton Parayko has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 27 goals and has 72 points. Tanner Pearson has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 2.0 goals, 3.3 assists, 5.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
Canucks: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.0 assists, 8.0 penalties and 19.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blues: Ivan Barbashev: out (personal).
Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
