Sean Monahan scored twice, and Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Jankowski also had goals for the Flames, who were 5-0 in shootouts. Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves.

Perron and O’Reilly scored on St. Louis’ first two shootout attempts, while Monahan and Tkachuk missed their tries.

SENATORS 5, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mike Reilly scored the go-ahead goal 8:48 into the third period, and Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game road skid.

Tyler Ennis had a goal and assist and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for Ottawa, which had gone 0-4-3 on the road since a 5-2 win at Edmonton on Dec. 4. Mark Borowiecki sealed the victory by blocking Marcus Johansson’s point shot and banking the puck off the boards and into an empty net with 2:06 remaining. Nikita Zaitsev added another empty netter with 6 seconds left.

Craig Anderson stopped 37 shots.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel scored his career-best 29th of the season and Sam Reinhart also scored for Buffalo. Linus Ullmark had 17 saves before being helped off the ice with 9:32 left in the third. Carter Hutton took over and finished with eight saves.

