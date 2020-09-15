“Peter is a successful NHL head coach who has won a Stanley Cup and brings a wealth of experience to our team,” general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. “We feel he is a great communicator who will motivate our players to play with passion, structure and discipline, while helping our young players reach their potential. In addition, he is a high-character individual who is highly respected for his coaching pedigree, all of which make him the ideal person to lead our team to compete for the Stanley Cup.”
Laviolette ranks 16th in all-time coaching wins with a career record of 637-425-123.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.