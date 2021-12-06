NOTES: The Stars franchise won seven in a row in four different seasons. In addition to their streak in January and February of 2008 in Dallas, the Minnesota North Stars reached seven straight in 1979-80, 1996-97 and 1997-98. ... Coyotes LW Loui Eriksson played in his 1,000th NHL game in a career that began with seven seasons for Dallas from 2006 through 2013. ... Stars G Ben Bishop expects to play Thursday for the first time in 14 months following knee surgery, for the AHL’s Texas Stars. Robertson has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 16 games played. ... LW Michael Raffl did not play because of a non-COVID illness. Bowness said about half the team was “under the weather.”