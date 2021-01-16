Slater Koekkoek scored for Edmonton, spoiling Price’s shutout bid with 7:01 left. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots for the Oilers.
The teams will meet again Monday in Edmonton.
Petry scored on a power play 6:50 into the game after Caleb Jones was called for interference.
Tatar made it 2-0 early in the second, ripping a shot slap shot from below the face off dot over Koskinen’s glove. Petry added another midway through the second period with a long shot from below the blue line that hit Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear and bounced into the net.
Gallagher sprang Tatar on a breakaway halfway though the third period, with the winger slipping a shot through Koskinen’s legs.
