The Flyers are 30-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.
The Islanders are 25-13-5 against conference opponents. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with a plus-21 in 69 games this season. Jakub Voracek has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals and has 54 points. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.
Islanders: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.0 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flyers: Nicolas Aube-Kubel: day to day (undislcosed).
Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: out (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.