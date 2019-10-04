Chicago went 36-34-12 overall and 17-20-4 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Blackhawks scored 267 total goals last season, 48 on power plays and six shorthanded.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD