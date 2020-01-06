The Flyers are 7-2-2 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has converted on 19.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 28 power-play goals.

Philadelphia took down Carolina 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21. Claude Giroux scored two goals for the Flyers in the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has recorded 41 total points while scoring 18 goals and collecting 23 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

AD

Giroux leads the Flyers with 13 goals and has 30 points. Sean Couturier has totaled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD