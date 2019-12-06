In their last meeting on Nov. 15, Ottawa won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oskar Lindblom leads the Flyers with 11 goals and has collected 18 points. Sean Couturier has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 21 points, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists. Anthony Duclair has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: Craig Anderson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

