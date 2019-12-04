The Coyotes are 8-3-3 on the road. Arizona has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 81.2% of opponent chances.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 16 assists and has recorded 25 points this season. Jakub Voracek has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 10 goals and has recorded 15 points. Lawson Crouse has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

