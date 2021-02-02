Boston went 14-6-3 in division play and 22-10-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Bruins recorded eight shutouts last season while compiling a .921 save percentage.
In their last meeting on Jan. 23, Boston won 6-1. Patrice Bergeron scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.
INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.
Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).
