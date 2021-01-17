Buffalo finished 10-12-2 in division games and 10-20-4 on the road a season ago. The Sabres scored 37 power play goals with an 18.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere: out (health protocols), Sean Couturier: out (chest).
Sabres: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.