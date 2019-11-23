The Flames have gone 4-9-1 away from home. Calgary is the last team in the league averaging just 6.3 points per game. Matthew Tkachuk leads them with 20 total points.

In their last matchup on Oct. 15, Calgary won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philippe Myers leads the Flyers with a plus-eight in 10 games played this season. Giroux has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tkachuk leads the Flames with 20 points, scoring 10 goals and registering 10 assists. Sean Monahan has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: day to day (broken finger).

Flames Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

