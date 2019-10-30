Minnesota finished 36-46 overall a season ago while going 11-30 on the road. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game last season, 19.2 on free throws and 30.3 from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: out (knee).

Timberwolves Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD