The Rangers are 6-2-0 against the rest of their division. New York averages 12.3 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 21 assists and has recorded 32 points this season. Sean Couturier has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Artemi Panarin has collected 45 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper body).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

