The Flyers are 30-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has scored 227 goals and ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Travis Konecny leads the team with 24.
The Canadiens are 19-21-7 in conference matchups. Montreal leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with a plus-21 in 69 games this season. Scott Laughton has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Phillip Danault leads the Canadiens with a plus-18 in 71 games this season. Jeff Petry has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.0 goal per game with a .962 save percentage.
Canadiens: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.
Canadiens: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.