The Devils are 5-8-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 1, Philadelphia won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 17 goals, adding 27 assists and totaling 44 points. Sean Couturier has totaled 10 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

AD

AD

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with a plus-three in 48 games played this season. Blake Coleman has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Carter Hart: day to day (abdominal), Shayne Gostisbehere: day to day (knee).

Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (undisclosed), Sami Vatanen: day to day (undisclosed), P.K. Subban: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.