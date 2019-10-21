Vegas finished 43-32-7 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-20-2 on the road. The Golden Knights scored 39 power play goals with a 16.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Flyers Injuries: None listed.
Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.
