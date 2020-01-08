The Capitals are 6-5-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Washington ranks fifth in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Nov. 13, Washington won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 37 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 24 assists. Jakub Voracek has totaled 10 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Radko Gudas leads the Capitals with a plus-20 in 44 games played this season. Nicklas Backstrom has totaled two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Justin Braun: out (lower body).

Capitals: Christian Djoos: day to day (upper body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (illness).

