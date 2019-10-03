Snider Hockey was founded in 2005 and about 3,000 students are involved with the program. Snider Hockey targets inner-city boys and girls who otherwise would not have the opportunity to learn to skate or to play ice hockey.

The design was created by artist Jared Bader and highlights how Snider Hockey builds lives and unites communities through its on-ice and off-ice initiatives.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD