Philadelphia went 41-21-7 overall and 16-4-4 in division action in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Flyers compiled a .903 save percentage while allowing 2.6 goals on 28.5 shots per game last season.
The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Bruins: Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).
Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere: out (health protocols), Sean Couturier: out (chest).
