The Flyers are 9-13-2 on the road. Philadelphia has scored 29 power-play goals, converting on 19% of chances.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 46 points, scoring 20 goals and collecting 26 assists. Alex Pietrangelo has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Travis Konecny has recorded 39 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Flyers. Sean Couturier has recorded four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed).

Flyers: Justin Braun: out (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (knee).

