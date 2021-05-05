Roughed up earlier by an opponent desperate to take the Russian rookie off his multi-skilled game, Kaprizov topped himself yet again with another resume builder for the Calder Trophy. After muscling his way behind and around the net, he knocked an airborne pass into the net with 8:47 remaining in regulation. With 6:37 left, Kaprizov spun around after snagging a puck that leaked away from a faceoff and snapped a shot past Fleury for the short-lived lead.