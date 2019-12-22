Jaden Schwartz scored and had two assists and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who won their fifth straight and improved to 16-2-3 against Western Conference opponents and 11-4-3 on the road.

Brent Burns and newly acquired Stefan Noesen each scored for San Jose, which has lost eight of nine and three of four since Bob Boughner took over as interim coach after the Sharks fired Peter DeBoer.

The Sharks trailed 2-1 late in the second when Noesen scored in his San Jose debut. Noesen, who the Sharks claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, took a shot after a long pass from Brendan Dillon.

St. Louis went up 2-1 at 5:30 of the second period on Schwartz’s power play goal. The Blues had a 2 on 1 just outside the crease when Brayden Schenn dished the puck to Schwartz, who tapped it past Jones for his 10th goal.

Jones stopped 23 shots.

The Sharks broke a scoreless tied less than a minute into the second period when Burns scored a power-play goal on a one-timer off a pass from Erik Karlsson.

Kyrou scored an unassisted goal for St. Louis 22 seconds later.

NOTES: Blues C Ivan Barbashev played after missing two games with an upper body injury. ... C Tyler Bozak was back in the lineup after missing one game due to illness. ... O’Reilly’s seventh goal extended his point streak to five games. He has five assists and one goal over that stretch. ... Sharks C Logan Couture played in his 700th career game. ... D Radim Simek (knee) skated Saturday but is expected to be held out until after the Christmas break, Boughner said. ... F Joel Kellman made his NHL debut for San Jose.

